PPP project in AP to support Chintapalli tribals grow local turmeric variety

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Around 2,000 tribal farmers of the hilly Chintapalli region in Andhra Pradesh, supported by the State government, are set to expand the area under turmeric.
The local turmeric variety has been found to have 5-7 per cent curcumin content compared to 3-4 per cent in regular variety. This variety is in high demand in the pharmaceutical industries for its immunity boosting content.
Chintapalli region is part of Arakku Valley, 120 km from Visakhapatnam.
Those familiar with the developments told BusinessLine that the tribal farmers, who traditionally have been growing this variety of turmeric in around 1,000 acres, are supported by the State government with Public-Private-Partnership for Integrated Agriculture Development.
Agriculture value chain major Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (P) Ltd has been on-boarded as one of the few farmer development companies.
Palat Vijayaraghavan, CEO and founder, Lawrencedale Agro, said the company is discussions for establishing the value-chain from the remote tribal belt. “It will engage with the tribal farmers to improve the quality of the crop, enable access to high quality plant protection, nutrition solutions and organised credit,” he said.
“The regular turmeric is an annual crop, whereas the turmeric from the Chintapalli region comes once in two years. The volume of the crop is also considerably less at around 4-5 tonnes per acre as against 15-16 tonnes for the regular variety.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...