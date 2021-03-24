Practo launches online veterinary consultations for pet owners across India

Practo, an India-based integrated healthcare company, has launched a veterinary telemedicine service on its platform. The platform teamed with licensed veterinarians across the country to offer 24*7 online consultation services for pets, as per the official release.

The pet owners can talk to veterinarians regarding concerns that do not require a physical examination or warrant an emergency visit to the clinic.

Launched as a pilot project last month, Practo recorded nearly two lakh search queries from pet parents. Most of the veterinary queries revolved around diet management for pets, medication for fleas and ticks, food allergies among pets, and behavioral problems among pets. Queries came in from more than 40 cities with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai topping the list.

Commenting on the new initiative, Siddhartha Nihalani, VP - Product, Practo, said in a statement: “Our foray into virtual veterinary care aligns with our larger vision of improving access to quality healthcare. With many people taking care of pets for the first time during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, and several others anxious about visiting a clinic amid this pandemic, we want to enable them with a convenient yet reliable solution.”

Pet owners can connect with a verified veterinarian via audio or video call or even text messages within a minute, Practo claimed. The service is available both on Practo’s app as well as the website.