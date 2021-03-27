Prasar Bharati’s DD Free Dish now has over 40 million subscribers

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The subscriber base of DD Free Dish, the free-to-air DTH service of Prasar Bharati, has now crossed the 40 million-mark, according to a Ficci-EY report.
The growth in the subscriber base of DD Free Dish was attributed to factors such as private broadcasters strengthening their presence on the platform and the launch of DD Retro channel. Also, due to adverse economic factors with the pandemic outbreak, consumers turned to more affordable entertainment options during the pandemic.
“In many cases, DD Free Dish has also emerged as the second set-top box within the Indian TV households and is used when there are no large events on television. Free Dish distributors have reported year-on-year growth in sales,” a statement from the I&B Ministry stated.
The FICCI-EY report estimates that TV households base in the country could continue to grow at over 5 per cent till 2025, driven by connected TVs which could cross 40 million by 2025; DD Free Dish could cross 50 million, the report says.
The primary objective of DD Free Dish is to provide an alternative and affordable platform for quality entertainment and information to people without any subscription fee, the official statement added.
Currently, DD Free Dish hosts 161 TV channels including 91 Doordarshan channels, 70 private channels and 48 radio channels.
From April 1, the DD Free Dish private TV channel bouquet would consist of 10 Hindi GEC, 15 Hindi movies, 6 music, 20 news, 8 Bhojpuri, 3 devotional and 2 foreign channels. DD Free Dish is presently under upgradation and is expected to add another few channels to its bouquet by May, the statement added.
Recently an online webapp has also been released that aids consumers in finding DD Free Dish Set Top Box dealers based on their nearest location.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
With a confined theme of state-owned firms, the ETF’s performance has been sub-par
Rising number of cases is a major worry, which can push up demand for safe-haven assets
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...