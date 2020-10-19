Weather: Preparatory circulation in Bay ahead of next ‘low’

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
A preparatory cyclonic circulation has developed over the East-Central Bay of Bengal in the run-up to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area on Monday, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD expects the low to intensify by Tuesday, promising another round of heavy rains for an already saturated Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and North Interior Karnataka in a near-repeat of last week’s scenario.
ALSO READ: Overnight rains batter Hyderabad after lake breaches its level
Outlook for Monday also warned of thunderstorms with lightning over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, plains of West Bengal, the North-East, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
Squally winds speeding to 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over the East-Central Bay, the Andaman Sea and the West-Central Bay of Bengal along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on Monday, the IMD said.
The formation of the fresh low-pressure in the Bay and its likely intensification is expected to throw down a trough (a narrow corridor of lower pressure) from the Bay extending into the land from Coastal Karnataka across the West-Central Bay and Peninsular India.
The trough may persist for the next three-four days providing the low-pressure a ‘highway’ to move in and spread the rainy weather over the geography under its footprint. This corresponds more or less to the track visited by the erstwhile hyperactive depression that has weakened over the Arabian Sea.
Over the next five days, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over South India except over Kerala and Lakshadweep with prospects of heavy-to-very heavy rainfall over Telangana on Monday and Tuesday; Tamil Nadu on Monday; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday; Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...