Weather: Preparatory circulation in Bay ahead of next ‘low’

A preparatory cyclonic circulation has developed over the East-Central Bay of Bengal in the run-up to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area on Monday, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD expects the low to intensify by Tuesday, promising another round of heavy rains for an already saturated Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and North Interior Karnataka in a near-repeat of last week’s scenario.

Squally winds likely in Bay

Outlook for Monday also warned of thunderstorms with lightning over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, plains of West Bengal, the North-East, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Squally winds speeding to 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over the East-Central Bay, the Andaman Sea and the West-Central Bay of Bengal along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on Monday, the IMD said.

The formation of the fresh low-pressure in the Bay and its likely intensification is expected to throw down a trough (a narrow corridor of lower pressure) from the Bay extending into the land from Coastal Karnataka across the West-Central Bay and Peninsular India.

Rain-maker trough to form

The trough may persist for the next three-four days providing the low-pressure a ‘highway’ to move in and spread the rainy weather over the geography under its footprint. This corresponds more or less to the track visited by the erstwhile hyperactive depression that has weakened over the Arabian Sea.

Over the next five days, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over South India except over Kerala and Lakshadweep with prospects of heavy-to-very heavy rainfall over Telangana on Monday and Tuesday; Tamil Nadu on Monday; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday; Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday.