President inaugurates 1,400-acre HQ of Heartfulness Institute

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
President Ramnath Kovind today formally inaugurated the Kanha Shantivanam, the global headquarters of Shri Ramchandra Mission, a non-profit organisation that provides spiritual training known as ‘Heartfulness’.
An avid Heartfulness practitioner, the President addressing a 40,000-strong audience at a mega meditation centre, considered the worlds largest, within Kanha Shantivanam, said, “Inner self through development practices of Sahaj Marg and Heartfulness learning will help in bringing about individual and collective transformation across the globe.”
“It is reassuring to see that Shri Ram Chandra Mission (Heartfulness Institute) is continuously expanding its outreach for the benefit of world community,” he said.
Daaji, Guide of Heartfulness said, “Over five years Kanha Shantivanam’s evolution into a magnificent wellness destination complete with the world’s largest meditation centre was possible due to relentless efforts of thousands of our practitioners. Our work to ensure that Heartfulness remains Timeless has just begun.”
The 1,400-acre Kanha Shantivanam, is located about 40 km from here. This once barren, rocky, dry and drought prone area is now a green oasis with half million trees. It is a completely self-sufficient and sustainable ecosystem.
The President planted the half-a-millionth tree, a Diospyros candolleana — Panicled Ebony, an IUCN redlisted threatened species.
They can host over 40,000 people with a self-sustained kitchen that can make food for 1,00,000 people a day, an upcoming 350 bed Ayush medical facility.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke ...
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...