President inaugurates 1,400-acre HQ of Heartfulness Institute

President Ramnath Kovind today formally inaugurated the Kanha Shantivanam, the global headquarters of Shri Ramchandra Mission, a non-profit organisation that provides spiritual training known as ‘Heartfulness’.

An avid Heartfulness practitioner, the President addressing a 40,000-strong audience at a mega meditation centre, considered the worlds largest, within Kanha Shantivanam, said, “Inner self through development practices of Sahaj Marg and Heartfulness learning will help in bringing about individual and collective transformation across the globe.”

“It is reassuring to see that Shri Ram Chandra Mission (Heartfulness Institute) is continuously expanding its outreach for the benefit of world community,” he said.

Daaji, Guide of Heartfulness said, “Over five years Kanha Shantivanam’s evolution into a magnificent wellness destination complete with the world’s largest meditation centre was possible due to relentless efforts of thousands of our practitioners. Our work to ensure that Heartfulness remains Timeless has just begun.”

The 1,400-acre Kanha Shantivanam, is located about 40 km from here. This once barren, rocky, dry and drought prone area is now a green oasis with half million trees. It is a completely self-sufficient and sustainable ecosystem.

The President planted the half-a-millionth tree, a Diospyros candolleana — Panicled Ebony, an IUCN redlisted threatened species.

They can host over 40,000 people with a self-sustained kitchen that can make food for 1,00,000 people a day, an upcoming 350 bed Ayush medical facility.