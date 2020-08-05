News

Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for Ram Temple

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Modi is accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony and laid the foundation of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

He took a special flight to Lucknow from Delhi. From Lucknow airport, he reached Saket College in Ayodhya by a helicopter.

As per the tradition, he first went to the Hanuman Garhi temple. Modi is accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel have also attended the function. BJP leader late Ashok Singhal's nephew Salil Singhal was also present.

He reached the construction site at about 12 pm performed pooja at the Garbha Griha in the present temple. He planted a night flowering jasmine (parijat) at the site.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by priests and saints from various parts of the country. The auspicious time was scheduled as 12.44 pm on Wednesday.

Modi will also hold a meeting with the members of the trust that oversees the construction of the temple. By 2.20 pm, he will return to Lucknow.

