“Privileged”: UK PM after visit to Sabarmati Ashram

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun his maiden India tour from Ahmedabad with business, religious engagements on the list

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began his maiden India visit with a tour to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Johnson, who landed at the Ahmedabad international airport earlier today, paid a visit to the Gandhi Ashram located on the banks of Sabarmati river.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and tried his hand at the Charkha to weave a thread from cotton.

He was reportedly briefed about Mahatma Gandhi's life at Ashram and his vision about Charkha as a basic tool for self-reliance.

Sharing his experience at the Ashram, Johnson wrote in the visitor book, "It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better."

Boris Johnson pens a message in the visitors’ book of Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad during his visit on Thursday.

The Ashram authorities also presented Johnson a copy of a book titled The Spirit's Pilgrimage written by Miraben or Madeleine Slade — a British disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and a supporter of India's freedom movement.

He received another book, Guide to London is one of the first books penned by Mahatma Gandhi but was never published.

Soon after his arrival at Ahmedabad, Johnson tweeted, "It’s fantastic to be in India, the world’s largest democracy. I see vast possibilities for what our great nations can achieve together. Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunity. I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the coming days."

Johnson is scheduled to visit Adani Shantigram Cricket Ground after meeting Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani at his corporate headquarters in Ahmedabad. During the day, the Prime Minister will visit a JCB facility in Halol, Gujarat Biotechnology University at GIFT City and Akshardham Swaminarayan Temple in Gandhinagar. Johnson has a planned private dinner at Ahmedabad before departing for Delhi.