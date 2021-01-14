News

Pulse polio drive rescheduled to Jan 31

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 14, 2021 Published on January 14, 2021

National polio immunisation day, originally scheduled for next Sunday, has been rescheduled to January 31 on account of the massive countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive that commences on Saturday, Health Ministry said on Thursday.

BusinessLine was first to report the decision to postpone the polio event two days ago.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, President Ram Nath Kovind launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on January 30 by administering polio drops to some children at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The decision is (taken) in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that Covid management and vaccination services as well as non-COVID essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other,” the statement said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 14, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.