Pulse polio drive rescheduled to Jan 31

National polio immunisation day, originally scheduled for next Sunday, has been rescheduled to January 31 on account of the massive countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive that commences on Saturday, Health Ministry said on Thursday.

BusinessLine was first to report the decision to postpone the polio event two days ago.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, President Ram Nath Kovind launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on January 30 by administering polio drops to some children at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The decision is (taken) in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that Covid management and vaccination services as well as non-COVID essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other,” the statement said.