Qentelli to hire 300 HR in week-long hiring fest

Qentelli, a US-based technology company with a development centre in Hyderabad, will organise a week-long Hiring Fest beginning October 26 to hire over 300 employees

The firm said it is planning to reachout to over 30,000 professionals, focusing on hiring one skill each day.

“The walk-in drive is focused on hiring across a variety of roles in technology, including DevOps professionals – cloud, AngularJS, NodeJS and UI / UX Devs and full-stack developers with experience in AWS, Azure or relevant tech.

“We are looking for experienced professionals with relevant experience and a bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or a similar field,” a company statement said.

Candidates with certifications in automation, intelligent testing, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks will have an advantage.

The walk-ins will happen at Qentelli’s Hyderabad office.

“This year alone, we are on the path to double and onboard an additional 500 experienced people by December. We are strengthening our presence in many strategic areas, especially in AI and ML,” Rashi Srivastava – Executive Vice President at Qentelli, has said.

Out of the 475 employees that Qentelli has globally, about 400 are based out of India, including 320 in Hyderabad. The remaining 80 employees work from remote locations.