QSR chains to grow at 23% CAGR: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment is expected to clock the highest growth in the food services space over the next 4-5 years, according to a report by Edelweiss Securities.
Led by international brands such as Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s and Burger King, the QSR chain segment will grow at a CAGR of 23 per cent over FY20-FY25, the report by the brokerage firm stated.
Factors such as younger demographics, value-priced offerings and the surge in online food ordering due to the emergence of food aggregators are expected to be the key growth drivers.
While the Covid-19 pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, QSR chains were the first to recover trends. Organised QSR chains had the infrastructure and delivery services in place long before the Covid-19 crisis and this aided them to swiftly adapt to government restrictions. So despite dine-in services being impacted, QSR players were able to maintain growth and revenues by doubling down on their delivery services.
“Hence, while the entire food service market plunged 82 per cent year-on-year in the first half of FY21, organised QSRs (Domino’s, Burger King, McDonald’s – West & South) contraction was restricted to 45 per cent and by September, recovery was already at 85 per cent,” the report by Edelweiss Securities noted.
Stating that India’s appetite for QSRs seems insatiable as even after more than two decades of the segment’s presence in the country, the report added that the QSR chains will continue to dominate the entire food service market as they deepen penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 markets.
The organised food service market consists of standalone and chain restaurants and the chain restaurants market is currently dominated by the QSR sub-segment.
Citing estimates by Technopak, the report noted that the size of the organised QSR sub-segment is estimated to be at ₹348 billion.
International brands dominate this space as players such as Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC and Subway, cumulatively accounted for about 52 per cent of the chain QSR market in India.
“Over FY20-25, the QSR chain market is expected to be the highest growing sub-segment of not just the chain market, but also the entire food service market,” the report by Edelweiss Securities stated.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...