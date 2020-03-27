Rahul Gandhi writes to HRD minister, requests for assistance to students in educational institutions with residential facilities

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ requesting to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families.
“I have received several requests from parents to ensure the well-being of their children staying in residential facilities. Currently, 20 students from my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad are studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Nainital as part of the migration programme between linked JNVs in different linguistic regions. I have spoken to the Principal and was reassured that all measures for their well-being are being taken,” Gandhi wrote.
In light of the national lockdown, a significant number of students staying in hostels and other residential facilities of schools and institutions of higher education have been unable to go home, the letter added.
It further mentioned that, “I would also like to request the Ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic necessities, especially in residential schools like JNVs. Further, adequate precautionary measures should be adopted, and institutions must ensure proper access to medical facilities”.
“I hope that the Ministry will extend all possible assistance to students and their families who are unable to be together during this public health crisis,” the letter added
Responding to the letter, Pokhriyal said that HRD ministry has instructed all schools, universities and institutes on March 21 that students, who are still in the hostels, particularly foreign students, to continue in their hostels and all necessary safety precautions be made for the welfare of students.
He tweeted, “I also assure all the students that HRD ministry would proactively redress any grievances of students. In 169 hostels, students are residing and every precaution is being taken for the safety of the students.”
