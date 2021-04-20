News

Rahul tests positive for Covid-19

Out Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 20, 2021

He requested people to follow safety protocols

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19. He said in Twitter that he experienced mild symptoms and got tested.

“All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also under treatment for Covid-19. Gandhi had cancelled all his public rallies in West Bengal following the surge in Covid-19 cases.

