Railways operated 432 special trains from Maharashtra and 1,166 special trains from Delhi in last 10 days

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Indian Railways operated a total of 432 special trains from Maharashtra and 1,166 special trains from Delhi during the last 10 days as these areas witnessed a large passenger outward flow. The Railways now runs demand-based trains.
This rush can be attributed to the announcement of lockdown in Maharashtra and in Delhi on account of the higher spread of Covid cases.
The Indian Railways will continue to run special trains as per the demand on routes. It will make all efforts to ensure that passengers travel comfortably without any inconvenience and is fully prepared to operate trains at short notices on any particular route, said an official release.
It is running special train services all across the country for the convenience of passengers. These services include mail or express reserved trains, passenger trains and suburban trains.
Apart from regular train services, additional trains are being run during April-May 2021 as summer special trains. As on April 20, Indian Railways is running a total of 1,512 specials train services (mail/express and festival specials) on an average per day.
A total of 5,387 suburban train services and 981 passenger train services are also operational. As on April 21, the Railways is operating 53 special train services from Northern Railway (Delhi area), 41 special train services from Central Railway and five special train services from Western Railway to various destinations across the country, said a release.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...