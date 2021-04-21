Railways operated 432 special trains from Maharashtra and 1,166 special trains from Delhi in last 10 days

The Indian Railways operated a total of 432 special trains from Maharashtra and 1,166 special trains from Delhi during the last 10 days as these areas witnessed a large passenger outward flow. The Railways now runs demand-based trains.

This rush can be attributed to the announcement of lockdown in Maharashtra and in Delhi on account of the higher spread of Covid cases.

The Indian Railways will continue to run special trains as per the demand on routes. It will make all efforts to ensure that passengers travel comfortably without any inconvenience and is fully prepared to operate trains at short notices on any particular route, said an official release.

It is running special train services all across the country for the convenience of passengers. These services include mail or express reserved trains, passenger trains and suburban trains.

Apart from regular train services, additional trains are being run during April-May 2021 as summer special trains. As on April 20, Indian Railways is running a total of 1,512 specials train services (mail/express and festival specials) on an average per day.

A total of 5,387 suburban train services and 981 passenger train services are also operational. As on April 21, the Railways is operating 53 special train services from Northern Railway (Delhi area), 41 special train services from Central Railway and five special train services from Western Railway to various destinations across the country, said a release.