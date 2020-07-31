News

Rajiv Bajaj won’t take Covid vaccine, will rely on yoga, homoeopathy: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

Business mogul Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has said in a media interview that he is not going to be vaccinated for the coronavirus unless the Centre mandates it.

“A vaccine that is new and hurried is the last thing I will take,” said Bajaj in an interview to ET Now.

Instead, he said, he would rather rely on yoga, social distancing, and homoeopathy treatments to build up bodily immunity.

He believes that the young population of the country aged between 20-30 should be allowed to go out and work normally.

His company, he said, is unable to bank on the return of consumer demand due to the fall in required capacity levels.

Rajiv Bajaj has, on many occasions, vouched for homeopathy as a way to build up immunity against the novel coronavirus.

