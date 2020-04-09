Ram mandir temple trust releases the official logo of temple

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Shree Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a trust that has been given the responsibility to establish the Ram temple in Ayodhya, issued the official logo on Wednesday. The committee had decided to issue it on April 8, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as per The New Indian Express report.
This comes amidst India witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to novel coronavirus that is likely to extend due to a surge in the number of cases of the virus.
While the Centre has put on hold the construction of the grand temple, the trust is busy completing the paperwork and other modalities towards the proposed temple.
The logo depicts - the Surya Vansh (lineage of Sun God) and Rajput caste to which Lord Rama belonged. The circular log has Lord Ram in the middle and sun rays emanating from behind. He is donning a bucket of arrows on one side of the shoulder and a bow on the other. Pictures of Lord Hanuman are also placed at the bottom of the logo. It is inscribed with a shloka from Valmiki Ramayan.
The logo was designed by local artists instead of any professional expert.
Explaining the shloka inscribed on the logo, one of the trustees Dr Anil Mishra said that it had got three Sanskrit words — Ramo Vigrahvaan Dharma — that means the idol of Ram is a religion in itself, the TNIE report added.
On March 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had also gone to the premises where the temple is set to be built, and kept the temporary statue of Lord Ram there. This happened three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared nationwide lockdown and encouraged social distancing among people.
