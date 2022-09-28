Ramco Cements has commissioned its fifth Integrated Cement Plant at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum at a cost of about ₹3,000 crore, the company said.

“The plant is capable of manufacturing various types of cement as per BIS specifications. The cement manufactured from this plant will be marketed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, North Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,’’ the company said in a release.

Waste heat

The plant has been provided with Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS). The system captures the waste heat available from the preheater exhaust gas and the clinker cooler exhaust gas of cement kiln and the heat is used to generate electrical energy, by adopting technologies which are latest in the industry.

The capacity of the WHRS is 12.15 MW, out of which 6 MW would be commissioned in October 2022 and the balance in 2023. The Project also contains a thermal Power Plant of 18 MW capacity and a railway siding of about 35 km to provide flexibility in logistics which are expected to be commissioned in 2023-24.

Speaking after formally commissioning the plant on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the unit would be providing jobs to over 1,000 and the Government would extend further support to the company to expand the unit in due course.