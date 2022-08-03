Ramco Systems’ US subsidiary opens new offices to accelerate growth in the US defence segment

Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC) is expanding its footprint into the North American defence market. With the recent establishment of its US based, wholly owned subsidiary – Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated (RSDSI), the Chennai-based software company on Wednesday announced the opening of new offices for RSDSI in Dallas and Washington D.C.

As part of the new defence entity, Ramco has hired US military and US defence industry veterans to lead the defence focused organisation. Robert Sprigg (USN RADM ret.) leads as the President of RSDSI, and Rod Rodríguez (USAF Lt Col ret.) joins as Vice President of Business Development, says a company release.

Growth in the US defence segment

Having witnessed significant growth in the US defence segment, Ramco Systems Corporation is serving major US defence prime contractors providing services across the Department of Defence, ranging from depot maintenance, aircraft fleet management for In-Service aircraft, Government facility management, adversary air services and pilot training, logistics and sustainment support for aircraft in the field, and MRO activities with its aviation MRO software. With RSDSI the company will now be well positioned and equipped to support the existing and new US Defense and Security customers, says a company release.

Manoj Kumar Singh, President Ramco Systems Corporation, USA, Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace and Defence, Ramco Systems, said, “The formation of the Defence & Security organisation is a major milestone for Ramco Aviation, and a key structural investment for our growth in the US Defense market. There is a clear realisation in the market that while the security and defence compliance of the software is critical for entry into this segment, the real value comes from the functional and technical richness of the software that directly impacts the end goal of the US military – mission readiness of its aircraft fleet.