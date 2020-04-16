Rapid antibody tests strictly a surveillance tool: Govt

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Finger prick blood tests will be used strictly as a surveillance tool for detecting Covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said.
The first consignment of five-lakh kits from China has reached India. India has confirmed 12,759 positive cases, with 1,515 patients cured and 420 deaths. “Now that the kits have arrived, they will be deployed on the field. However, we must bear in mind that they will be used only for surveillance purposes and not for diagnosing the virus,” R Gangakhedkar, head, infectious diseases, ICMR said.
“It is not for early diagnosis of the virus, but only for surveillance purposes. We will not deploy these to test every one as of now, but follow a set protocol for testing. This is because antibodies are formed in the body nearly eight days after the person has been infected, to fight the virus. So, even if I conduct this test two weeks after the person has had infection, the test will be positive in only 80 per cent of all suspects in whom I run those tests,” he explained. Two-lakh kits from Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics and three-lakh kits from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech have arrived. According to sources, ICMR has bought kits from Guangzhou at close to ₹550 per kit.
Gangakhedkar said, “Companies have claimed that their tests are good and we are using them for the first time to try these on the field.” He explained that these kits test for IGG and IGM antibodies in the suspect’s blood, specific for SARS-COV2 virus that causes Covid-19. “IGM signifies that this is a recent infection, while IGG signifies that the immune system is good. We should check a suspect for both antibodies. While the sensitivity of these tests is 80 per cent and specificity is 84 per cent, this means that in 20 per cent of the suspects, tests will not show proper results,” he said.
For early diagnosis, India continues to use the DNA-based Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests by collecting nasal or throat swabs, which reflect the infection within as early as two days of the person catching the virus.
According to the ICMR protocol, all influenza-like illness suspects with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose patients in hotspots and in large migration gatherings or evacuees centres must undergo RT-PCR within seven days of illness and, in case their RT-PCR tests are negative, they must go through antibody tests, after seven days.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official spokesperson said, till date, relief worth 418 tonnes, including transportation of medical equipment, drugs and relief material, has been carried out under ‘Lifeline Udan.’ In the light of the lockdown extended till May 3, the Ministry has also told States that the district collectors must appoint nodal officers who will be responsible for co-ordinating the arrangements for migrant labourers, and a senior officer must be made in charge of each camp.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at current levels. The stock ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...