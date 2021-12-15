News

Rapid RT-PCR test price capped at ₹1,975 in Mumbai International Airport

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 15, 2021

This comes after multiple complaints about overcharging RT-PCR tests

Rapid RT-PCR test pricing will be capped at ₹1,975 at Mumbai International Airport Limited, said the Maharashtra public health department. This comes after multiple complaints about MIAL charging as high as ₹4,500

The rates have been capped after a detailed assessment by IRS officer Dr Sudhakar Shinde.

BusinessLine had recently reported that Adani Airports Ltd was charging 30-35 per cent royalty on the revenues earned from conducting rapid RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport. Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary Government of Maharashtra had written a letter to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that “these rates are brought down immediately and windfall profits at the cost of passengers be curtailed.”

Published on December 15, 2021

