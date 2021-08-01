Rare twin low-pressure systems pump up rain over North, East

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The normally rainiest month of July may have expectedly ended up with a deficit of one per cent (well within the normal range as classified by India Meteorological Department, IMD), but August has signaled a blockbuster start at least for North India, eve as the monsoon 2021 entered the second half.
And it is a blockbuster for no other reason than the presence of two low-pressure areas embedded into the same monsoon trough over land, a rarity, if ever. The one located over South-East Uttar Pradesh is 'well-marked' (intensified), though it hasn't apparently made an impression on its twin over Haryana.
Normally, two low-pressure areas do not tolerate each other’s presence in the same trough. In any case, the status-quo will not last for too long as one fights the other to establish dominance over the monsoon proceedings. One has ‘got to give,’ and this can be inferred from Sunday morning’s satellite pictures.
The comparably weaker system over South Haryana seems to have been overpowered by the big brother and pushed south-west into East Rajasthan between Ajmer and Bhilwara. The well-marked ‘low’ was located to the West of Allahabad and North-East of Chitrakoot in East Madhya Pradesh.
A remnant cyclonic circulation of the weaker system is likely to merge with the other low-pressure system in due course, an eventuality that private forecaster Skymet Weather had alluded to earlier.
The slow-moving well-marked ‘low’ and associated belt of heavy to very heavy rain is expected to mover North-West across the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the two days. The monsoon trough that houses the twin lows continue to pass through Ganganagar, South Haryana, Firozabad, South-East Uttar Pradesh, Daltonganj, Digha and before turning southeastwards to dip into North-West Bay of Bengal.
An extended outlook for August 6-8 said weak monsoon conditions may persist over the South Peninsula while it would be normal over North India. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall may lash North-East India, parts of Central India, plains of North-West India and along the West coast; it would be scattered to fairly widespread East India and the hills of North-West and isolated over the rest of the country.
The eastern end of the monsoon trough, currently dipping into North-West Bay of Bengal may wash over land from Monday, bringing more rain for North-East India, the IMD said. However, its western part may remain to South of its normal position and active during the next 4-5 days, it added.
Under the influence of the trough and the twin ‘low’s, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over West Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh today and tomorrow (August 1 and 2) and over East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and Haryana today (Sunday).
Ongoing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during from Sunday to Wednesday with peak activity during Sunday-Tuesday. Isolated extremely heavy falls may lash East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh today and tomorrow.
Current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity will continue over rest parts of North India with isolated heavy falls over Punjab today (Sunday); Himachal Pradesh until tomorrow (Monday) and over Uttarakhand and Haryana from Sunday to Wednesday.
Skymet Weather said that Ranchi recorded 18.2 cm of rain during the 24 hours ending on Sunday morning, highest of the season. Daltonganj saw heavy rain of 7.4 mm. Parts of Madhya Pradesh also recorded heavy showers with Sheopur witnessing 14.8 mm of rainfall.
For Jharkhand, heavy rains are expected to continue before relenting. South-East Uttar Pradesh, North-East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan may see heavy to very heavy rains during the next two days. Possibility of major flooding in some of these areas cannot be ruled out.
