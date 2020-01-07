Ration card portability implemented in 12 states: Paswan

The Centre has rolled out the ‘one nation, one ration card’ initiative in 12 states including Madhya Pradesh and Maharasthra, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said Tuesday.

Currently, the central government’s ambitious initiative is being implemented on a pilot basis in a cluster of six states. It wants to implement this facility across the country from June 1, 2020.

Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.

“We have done ration card portability in 12 states. The beneficiaries can use the existing ration card to get the subsidised grains at same rate in any of these states,” Paswan told reporters.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharasthra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura are 12 states where ration card portability has been implemented, he said.

The beneficiaries can lift 50 per cent of their entitlement. Adequate supplies are made available at ration shops to meet the demand, Paswan added.

Under the NFSA, about 75 crore beneficiaries have been covered so far against the target of 81.35 crore, as per official data.