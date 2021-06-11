Ravi Pillai sets up ₹15 crore Covid assistance fund

The RP Foundation, founded by the businessman Ravi Pillai, has come up with a ₹15 crore fund for offering monetary assistance to those facing severe financial crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Several Keralites, including those of the expatriate community have fallen victims to the pandemic. Many have approached me directly or through the foundation and I have taken a decision to set apart ₹15 crore for offering financial help to such families,” Ravi Pillai, chairman of RP Group said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, RP Foundation has been actively taking part in the Covid response in various countries, he said. “We have been giving financial support including travel fare to many families stranded in different parts of the world. Apart from that, as a joint initiative with the Kerala Government, we have set up a Covid treatment facility with 250 beds at Sankaramangalam School, Chavara in Kollam district,” Pillai added.

₹5 cr for expatriate community

From the ₹15 crore fund, he said ₹5 crore is meant for the members of the Malayali expatriate community and the amount would be handed over to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to be administered through NORKA Roots.

RP Foundation will use ₹10 crore to offer financial assistance people whose families are facing severe financial crisis due to Covid; those finding it difficult to cover medical expenses; families unable to meet marriage expenses of their daughters; and financially-strained widows.

The RP Foundation was set up to coordinate the philanthropic activities of Ravi Pillai and till to date he has spent ₹85 crore on charitable activities.