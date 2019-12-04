Re-negotiation of contracts with renewable energy players discourages investment in sector: WWF-India report

Building environment models with multimodal data
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
The renegotiation of contracts with renewable energy players is impacting the viability of investments in the sector according to a report by WWF-India.
The report titled, “The Rise of Renewables: Are You REDE?” said, “The fall in Renewable Energy (RE) prices, as a result of economies of scale and reverse bidding led to a series of events where many Discoms across the country have started reneging tariffs as against the spirit of PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) signed with RE generators and sanctioned by the regulators.”
“This directly affects the financial viability of projects set-up by generators/investors. For example, Discoms in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh went on reneging contacts with investors. Such issues not only discourage corporates to invest in this sector, but also spread negative news about the certainty and sanctity of the contacts,” the report said.
Calling policy and regulatory uncertainty as the single largest issue that buyers and investors face in the RE sector, the WWF-India report said. “Policy uncertainty is a significant challenge for businesses, and while some degree of uncertainty is always factored into energy cum financial models, the business case of investing in RE can easily fail, if deviations exceed beyond a critical point. Policy makers and regulators need to therefore provide an environment of long-term policy certainty and implementation to enable investments in the long term,” the report said.
“As India has put in place a uniform tax structure across different States through GST, similar options could be considered towards uniform open access regulations, charges and mechanisms for RE procurement. Policy makers and regulators should devise framework in which corporates having operations in multiple States should be governed through a unilateral RE policies and regulations handled by a central agency,” the report added.
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...