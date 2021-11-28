Ready to discuss any issue, Centre tells Opposition

The Government told the Opposition parties here on Sunday that it is ready to discuss any issue in Parliament during the Winter Session beginning on Monday. At an all-party meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Government sought the cooperation of the Opposition for the smooth running of the House.

Thirty-one parties participated in the meeting and 42 leaders of various parties from both the Houses participated in a constructive discussion, said Joshi after the meeting. He said the Government was ready for any discussion permitted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha without any disruptions.

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said many issues, including inflation, the fuel price hike, farmers' issues and management of Covid, came up during the meeting. "All parties demanded that a law guaranteeing MSP should be brought in this session," Kharge said.

The Opposition members demanded that families of Covid 19 victims should be given compensation of ₹4 lakh each. "Compensation should also be given to farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest," Kharge said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the meeting. Kharge said the Opposition expected Modi to attend the meeting. "But for some reason, he didn't attend it... Government has withdrawn the farm laws, but PM had said that he couldn't make farmers understand. It means that these laws may be brought back in some other form in future," Kharge added.

Another all-party meeting convened by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for the floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha will be held in the evening on Sunday. The Opposition parties and the ruling NDA are also meeting separately on Sunday.