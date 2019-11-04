Real Estate

315Work Avenue leases 600-seat workspace in Bengaluru

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 04, 2019

315Work Avenue, a co-working space provider, has leased a 600-seat workspace at Embassy Manyata Business Park, in Bengaluru. This will be company’s 10th co-working space in Bengaluru and is spread over 30,000 square feet.

The company currently manages around 10,000 seats spread over 5,00,000 square feet office space across Bengaluru. Recently it had signed a two lakh square feet space in Bengaluru to expand its business and cater to rising demand of flexible space.

Manas Mehrotra, Chairman, 315Work Avenue said, “Bengaluru has been an extremely strong market for us to strengthen our footprint and cater to the demands of various start-ups, SMEs and large corporate clients. The launch of this centre will inch us closer to our target of 25,000 seats by next year.

We believe there is a massive opportunity as co-working spaces are experiencing a high growth trajectory in India and we are confident that Bengaluru market will continue to play an integral role in our overall growth journey. We have already achieved a phenomenal growth in a short period and our priority now is to deepen the penetration in existing markets and enter newer cities.”

