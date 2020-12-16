Apartment project with solar power launched in Kochi

An apartment project with solar power for all common facilities, claiming to be first in Kochi, was inaugurated by noted film star and director Prithiviraj Sukumaran.

The project, Asset Luminaire, near Kadvanthra Metro Station, a premium apartment project, was inaugurated by the real estate major's brand ambassador by giving away the key to C Jayalakshmi and K V Rajendran, owners of one of the apartments in the project.

Speaking on the solar power unit, Sunil Kumar V, Managing Director, Asset Homes, said all the common facilities including elevator, treatment plants, water pumps and lighting in the common area will be powered by the solar plant installed at the rooftop. Thus, the apartment owners will have a zero power bill when it comes to shared facilities.

Asset Luminaire is the 64th completed project of Asset Homes and was a part of the company's target to deliver 500 completed units in 2020.

He said the management is especially happy as the achievement comes when Asset Homes could retain DA2+, CRISIL's highest rating for a Kerala builder and that too during these challenging times of Covid19. The company will hand over 11 lakh sq ft of property in 2020 including seven residential projects and two commercial projects, he said.