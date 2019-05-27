Bengaluru, Gurugram top five tech cities in Asia Pacific region: Report

Bengaluru and Gurugram have emerged among the top 5 tech cities in the Asia-pacific region due to growth of technological sector in the country, according to a report by CBRE a real estate consulting firm.

The report titled, “Programming Asia Pacific’s Tech Cities as Global Tech Hubs”, mentioned that at 155 million sq. ft., Bengaluru has the largest office stock in the country with more than 30 million sq. ft. of office space due for completion before 2021.

It further added that Gurugram has evolved as the regional pivot of North India’s technology industry with an office stock of more than 60 million ft.

“India is home to an increasing number of tech unicorns and Asia Pacific is increasingly defined as the region leading in the rapid adoption of disruptive technology. However, there is still room for growth in terms of identifying locations where business conditions, innovation and talent come together to form a globally competitive digital hub,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

The report said that in 2018, companies in the Asia Pacific region accounted for 43 per cent of the revenue generated by the world’s top 100 technology firms.

CBRE identified Asia Pacific’s leading technology cities by assessing 15 markets according to their business conditions, innovation environment, and cost and availability.