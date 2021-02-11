Builders, construction contractors on strike on February 12

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Real estate developers’ and contractors’ bodies have announced a day-long strike on Friday across the country to protest against the alleged “artificial price hike of raw materials” including steel and cement.
Representatives of Builders Association of India (BAI), Gujarat Chapter accompanied by the State chapters of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, , Contractor Association, Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers and Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) Ahmedabad Centre met on February 11 to announce a strike on February 12.
“Looking at the adverse effects of artificial price hike of steel and cement on real estate sector and Indian economy, we have unanimously decided to support the movement initiated by Builders Association of India against cartelisation of steel and cement manufacturing companies. We will also request to the government for an urgent intervention,” said Kirti Thacker, State Chairman, BAI- Gujarat chapter.
The trade bodies and associations informed that cement prices have jumped to ₹310 per bag of 50 kg, which was ₹230 a year ago.
According to Ashishbhai K Patel, President, CREDAI Gujarat, “Most of the hike has come in the past four months. In steel, we have seen a sharp jump of about 40 per cent. This has completely disturbed the cost economics for the builders and contractors. There is no logic behind this steep hike other than the cartelisation by the producers. If this isn’t stopped immediately, we fear that the construction costs will go up by about 20 per cent and we may see real estate prices going up by 15-20 per cent in near future.”.
Currently, about 22,000 construction sites are active in the State, of which about 60 per cent are real estate, while 40 per cent are government construction projects. About 40 lakh workers are associated with the construction work.
Anand Dave, President, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) - Ahmedabad Centre – Gujarat said, “The statistical figures of cement and steel manufacturing companies show that the companies have not fully utilised their installed capacities and without any valid reason hiked the prices.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...