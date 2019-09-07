CAI Expo 2019 addresses all home needs

The fifth edition of Construction, Architecture Interior (CAI) Expo 2019 got underway here on Friday at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex this morning.

To be held till September 8, the three-day expo is being organised by BusinessLine in association with IAds and Events group and K-Lite.

The expo brought together players from the construction, architecture and interiors sectors, who have carved a niche for themselves in this space.

Participants showcased their best creations, innovative products and services and exchanged ideas in their respective areas.

The event housed 55 stalls with participants from the construction and allied industries such as cement, concrete mix, chemicals, eco-environmental door/windows, solar solutions, kitchen and interiors, construction and road equipment, farming, power tools, roofing solutions, bath fittings and many more.

A miniature smart swimming pool and a farm robot seemed to be an instant hit among visitors.

Being held at a time when there is a slowdown in the real estate sector, participants at the CAI Expo felt that it gave them an opportunity to showcase their innovative products, create brand awareness of exhibits that otherwise would have remained on the shelf.

Dilip Khumbat, President, Indian Society for Lighting Engineers, said the trade body was first associated with CAI last year.

“Such expos offer the best possible platform for trending market exposure to the participants and visitors,” he said.

For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest trends and developments.

The event in Coimbatore is consequent to the tremendous success of the CAI Expo at Hyderabad which had a turnout of 7,500 walk-ins, while the Chennai event attracted over 8,500 industry- related professionals.