CAI EXPO 2019 brings top players in construction sector under one roof

The seventh edition of the Construction Architecture Interior exhibition — CAI EXPO 2019 — that brings together leading players from the construction, architecture and interior design industry under one roof, kicked off with fanfare here on Friday.

The popular annual event, organised by BusinessLine in association with IAds & Events, provides a platform for leading brands to showcase their latest products and innovations in the construction, architecture and design space and enables them to compete with each other.

Considered India's largest business-to-business fair in the construction segment, the three-day expo will help prospective end-customers meet and interact with industry experts and learn the best practices from them. They can also get updated on the latest innovations.

Dedicated stalls

From smart and stylish cabinetry to exquisite marble countertops, the event showcases a wide range of innovative products to design, build and renovate their dream properties.

The expo has dedicated stalls for a variety of interior and exterior construction solutions such as flooring, sun-rooms, decorative lightings and smart home automation.

The three-day event, powered by K-Lite Industries, will be on till September 1.

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Credai Chennai, Indian Society of Lighting Engineers, National Academy of Construction and Indian Association of Structural Engineers are some of the supporting partners for the expo.

The event was inaugurated by Raghavan Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, WS Habib, President, Credai Chennai; and Dilip Kumbhat, President, Indian Society of Lighting Engineers.

“This event not only brings all the key players together but also provides the added advantage of introducing cutting-edge technology and products to foster innovation,” said Habib.