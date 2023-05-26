Real estate consulting firm, CBRE South Asia, has outlined its plans to strengthen its government advisory business over the next two years by enhancing its infrastructure advisory, healthcare advisory, and education portfolio.

The firm’s C&V business segment has been clocking 25 per cent y-o-y growth consecutively for the past five years and has a market share of 35 per cent with portfolio management worth $25 billion to date. According to CBRE, it aims to double the advisory team size to over 600 by the next 24 months. The team’s expansion is in line with increasing its footprint across the country by adding over 20 cities to the business portfolio.

To date, the C&V government advisory vertical has successfully offered services to over 1,000 government and private sector clients, and, in the last 7 years, has successfully advised on the city side of more than 10 airports with a total development cost of approx. ₹1,00,000 crore.

“We continue to be recognized as leaders in the commercial real estate consulting and valuation space. Our consulting and valuation team provides strategic solutions that make real estate decisions more productive, sustainable, and economically optimal for our clients. Taking this further, we anticipate this business to grow by 50 per cent in the next two years,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Moreover, the consulting firm would also expand its suite of services, including predictive data analytical solutions, live, real-time tracking of investment monitoring solutions, and interactive dashboards for lenders and investors. These solutions would assist them in reviewing and assessing the health of their portfolio on a real-time basis, the company said.