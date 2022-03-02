CEMEX picks up TCS for workforce experience transformation

Global building materials company CEMEX chose Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to accelerate its digital transformation and improve employee experience for its more than 40,000 people worldwide.

TCS will help drive the company’s global ‘Working Smarter’ initiative that aims to adapt to evolving market needs, enhance operational resilience, and improve business agility. TCS will work closely with the Monterrey, Mexico-based company for the next seven years to achieve this with a digitally enabled smart workplace.

Built on TCS Cognix, the initiative will enable CEMEX to reduce time to market, improve processing times, productivity, the employee net promoter score, and enhance the experience of its global stakeholders It is also expected to reduce recruitment turnaround time and increase satisfaction among job candidates, empower employees, and drive a culture of diversity and inclusion.

Alberto de Armas, Vice President of Organization and Human Resources, CEMEX said, “At CEMEX, we are committed to enrich the Workforce Experience (WEx) for all our associates worldwide. We found the best partner for this multi-year journey in TCS for their global consultative transformation and innovation capabilities.”

“We are delighted to partner with CEMEX in this long-term relationship. By leveraging TCS Cognix, we will harness the combinatorial power of automation, AI, and analytics to enhance employee engagement and make their HR operations resilient, adaptive, and innovative. We believe this will give CEMEX a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent and help them achieve their purpose-led transformation goals,” said Marcelo Wurmann, CEO, TCS Latin America added.