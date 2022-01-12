Co-living brand Housr ventures into rental homes

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Co-living brand Housr has ventured into rental homes with Housr Homes, under which the company will be offering tech-enabled smart living with fully furnished and managed residences. These offerings across prime properties will be located close to working hubs and commercial spaces.
According to a statement from the company, the residences – one, two or three BHKs - will be designed to cater to couples and individuals looking for hassle-free, fully furnished premium places in prime locations; and will include uninterrupted Hi-speed Wi-fi, laundry at the doorstep and professional housekeeping services.
Launched in 2018, Housr co-living has multiple properties in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Pune.
“Rents across these apartments are expected to be between Rs 25000 and Rs 30000 per month for a single fully furnished and managed room. The rent would vary for each property depending upon the city, type of inventory, location and demand,” it said.
To avoid brokerage fees for the residents, Housr has also tied up with various online platforms for property buyers & sellers to locate properties. Also, the start-up will create its tech platform for listing its properties as well as for owners/developers to list their properties on it.
“We are expanding our market presence and widening our audience from single working professionals to working couples,” said Deepak Anand, Co-founder and CEO, Housr.
After establishing Housr Homes in Delhi/NCR, Pune and Hyderabad, the start-up will be expanding its operations to other Tier-I and Tier-II cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.
