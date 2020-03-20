Concrete made from fly ash, limestone, clay hold promise as replacements for cement, says IIT Madras study

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
IIT Madras research shows the promise of fly ash, limestone and clay as replacements for cement in eco-friendly and cheaper concrete. Funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, researchers have provided clarity on the link between micro-structural development and durability performance of concrete through their investigations on concrete with ternary blended (three components) cements. This will help the construction industry produce more eco-friendly concrete than is available now, says a press release from IIT Madras.
Concrete is the most widely used construction material in the world ― 7 cubic kilometres of concrete are manufactured each year, which works to one cubic metre of concrete for every human on earth. Conventional concrete is made out of cement, fine aggregate particles such as sand and coarse aggregate particles from rock, mixed with water; this mixture hardens with time because of the reaction of cement with water.
Modern concrete, however, includes chemical and mineral additives that impart unique properties. It is common today to find cement to be a mixture of two or three different ingredients. The current research study deals with the exploration of properties of a three-component cement. The study unravels the complex nature of interactions of this three-component system involving ordinary cement, limestone powder and calcined clay, called LC3, which leads to the production of highly-durable concrete in aggressive environments such as sea water. The study provides critical insights into the structural development mechanisms with ternary blended ‘cementitious’ systems, and paves the way for effective utilisation of such ‘cementitious’ combinations to produce durable concrete, the release said.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...