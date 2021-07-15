CREDAI-Hyderabad’s new management committee for 2021-23

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad new management committee for 2021-2023 will continue to be led by President P. Rama Krishna Rao.

Others include V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary; G Anand Reddy, Kacham Rajeshwar, N. Jaideep Reddy, B Jagannath Rao as Vice Presidents; Aditya Gowra as Treasurer, and Shivraj Thakur and K. Rambabu as Joint Secretaries.

Ramakrishna Rao said, “Despite turbulent times, Hyderabad has emerged as one of the most resilient markets amidst the pandemic. The proactive policies of the government, pioneering single-window approval platforms like TS-iPass for industry, and TS-bPass for real estate approvals have played a pivotal role in driving growth and attracting investments, not impacted by the pandemic.”

Rao said, “The GO’s issued by the government to treat the pandemic as ‘Force Majeure’ event would help the developers.”

CREDAI Hyderabad plans to host Property Show 2021 during August 13-15.