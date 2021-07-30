CREDAI launches WhatsApp-based portal to connect with home buyers

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
For home buyers in Chennai, access to their dream property is now just a WhatsApp click away. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on Friday launched CREDAI365.com, a WhatsApp-based portal that connects home buyers directly to the CREDAI developers in Chennai.
“As per RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) data, 88 out of 100 homes constructed and sold in Chennai are by CREDAI developers. So, we thought there is no better opportunity than connecting the customers directly with the developers to ensure that home buyers get a transparent deal,” Padam Dugar, President, CREDAI Chennai, said at a press conference here on Friday.
“In property transactions, there are a lot of misconceptions, mis-statements and mis-selling by intermediaries. Besides, the existing property portals display only those projects that are paid for, but there is not a single platform where homebuyers can browse through all the properties available,” Dugar added.
CREDAI365.com will be a non-commercial portal with no ad interventions. A prospective home buyer can simply login to the portal and fill in four parameters, namely, type, location, budget and status, and start browsing for a home of his choice.
The apex body for the real estate industry also launched ‘CREDAIBuildMart365.com, a portal to connect building material manufacturers, stockists, dealers, and professional service providers to get an opportunity to transact with all CREDAI Chennai member developers. CREDAI Chennai members are constructing 7.5 crore sq ft. of residential and commercial infrastructure and the value of materials and services is estimated to be over Rs 15,680 crore.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the two new web portals in an online session on Friday.
