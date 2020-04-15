CREDAI seeks TN govt nod to resume construction activities in select sites

Real estate developers’ body CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India), has sought Tamil Nadu government’s permission and some support measures to resume construction activities in some select locations during the lockdown period.

The Association has sought approvals for taking up construction activities at sites where migrant workers have stayed back and are waiting for some work.

Office - bearers of CREDAI met Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam, on Wednesday and discussed the impact of Covid-19 and sought government’s help.

Sops sought

“There are about 20,000 migrant workers across construction sites of CREDAI members in Chennai. These workers are idle now with no work and it has been difficult to enforce norms such as social distancing, etc. So, we have asked for permission to resume construction only in those sites where migrant workers are there for activities,” WS Habib, President, CREDAI-Chennai, told BusinessLine.

“We assured that all Covid-19 norms will be maintained at the sites. With some work for these workers, we will also be able to manage them effectively during this crisis period,” he added.

The Association has also sought permission to allow movement of the supply chain for procurement of materials such as cement, steel, and others that are needed for construction.

As the near-term scenario will be a really challenging period for the industry, CREDAI has also requested the government to look into the possibilities of offering some sops by way of reduction in stamp duties and other costs, for a specific period.

CREDAI-Chennai’s meeting with State government officials comes a day after a huge protest by migrant workers in Mumbai seeking government transport to go back to their native places.

Central guidelines

Meanwhile, the Central government, on Wednesday, issued a set of guidelines to allow certain construction activities from April 20 — “continuation of works in construction projects, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside,” said the directive.

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, renewable projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas, will be allowed, it stated.

Realty consultants have welcomed the government’s guidelines to partially resume construction activities from April 20.

“Considering the ongoing scenario, the move to start at least some of the construction activity on project sites, even with a limited workforce, is certainly welcome. Since many migrant workers had left for their villages, we will have to wait and see how many are actually there to resume work. Migrant workers comprise at least 80 per cent share of the total 44 million workforce in the construction sector currently,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.