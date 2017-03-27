Credai to launch 200 housing projects

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Various chapters of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) are planning to launch 200 housing projects across the country on April 8.
These projects are part of Credai’s effort to contribute to Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s target of providing houses to all by 2022 under the Affordable Housing Scheme.
Launch on April 8
The projects will be formally launched by the Union Minister for Urban and Housing Development M Venkaiah Naidu in Ahmedabad on April 8, according to Credai AP Chairman K Subba Raju.
He told reporters here on Monday that Credai would extend full cooperation to the Affordable Housing Scheme of the government, but sought certain clarifications in respect of beneficiaries selection, subsidy transfer and related issues. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 18 chapters under Credai and they would take active part in the scheme.
Builders’ problems
Raju listed the problems faced by builders in the state, such as vacant land tax (VLT), submission of applications online, and sand scarcity.
He said there were problems in submission of online applications as the required information was not uploaded. Subba Raju urged the government to streamline all departments and finalise a comprehensive GO to take care of the interests of all stakeholders.
He said the state government was taking up construction of 1.94 lakh houses for the economically weaker sections and the state chapter of Credai would take active part in the project as well.
Referring to the scarcity of sand, he said it was acute in districts such as Visakhapatnam and Kurnool and sought immediate steps to address it.
The government had taken a decision to supply sand free of cost, but some vested interests were scuttling the policy, he said. .
