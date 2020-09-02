Embassy Industrial Park to expand warehouse space at Bilaspur

With the increasing demand for warehousing space, Embassy Industrial Park has announced Phase II at its warehousing project at Bilaspur, Gurugram. Spread over 40 acres, it will involve investment of over ₹300 crore.

The total covered area of the project is estimated to be about one million square feet. The site is connected with National Highway 48 about 3 km away and the Western Peripheral Expressway (KMP Expressway) about 7 km away.

This project is an expansion of the existing 25-acre industrial park of Embassy Group at Bilaspur. Leading players from e-commerce, logistics, retail and FMCG are some of the biggest occupiers in this region.

Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group said, “There is an increased demand for Grade A industrial parks in the region from manufacturing, FMCG, auto and pharma sectors. At Embassy, we strive to provide the best in class facilities for our clients. The recent IGBC certification is an evidence for the service we provide and the standards we maintain at our industrial parks.”