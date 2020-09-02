Real Estate

Embassy Industrial Park to expand warehouse space at Bilaspur

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

With the increasing demand for warehousing space, Embassy Industrial Park has announced Phase II at its warehousing project at Bilaspur, Gurugram. Spread over 40 acres, it will involve investment of over ₹300 crore.

The total covered area of the project is estimated to be about one million square feet. The site is connected with National Highway 48 about 3 km away and the Western Peripheral Expressway (KMP Expressway) about 7 km away.

This project is an expansion of the existing 25-acre industrial park of Embassy Group at Bilaspur. Leading players from e-commerce, logistics, retail and FMCG are some of the biggest occupiers in this region.

Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group said, “There is an increased demand for Grade A industrial parks in the region from manufacturing, FMCG, auto and pharma sectors. At Embassy, we strive to provide the best in class facilities for our clients. The recent IGBC certification is an evidence for the service we provide and the standards we maintain at our industrial parks.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 02, 2020
real estate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.