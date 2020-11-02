Embassy REIT joins S&P Global Property Index, S&P Global REIT Index

Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT), a publicly listed REIT company, has announced that the REIT will be included in the S&P Global Property Index and S&P Global REIT Index effective November 2.

The inclusion of Embassy REIT follows an S&P Dow Jones Indices’ amendment to the S&P Property Indices composition and constituent methodology as part of the September 2020 rebalance review, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy REIT said, “Embassy REIT is delighted to be a part of the S&P Dow Jones Indices and to be the first Indian REIT to be included in the S&P Global REIT Index, and we thank the Index Committee for facilitating this inclusion. As a result of the REIT’s acceptance in these important global investing benchmarks, we expect more active and passive pools of global capital to track Embassy REIT, thereby further validating the REIT structure as the standard bearer for listed commercial real estate in India.”