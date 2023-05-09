Ganesh Housing Corporation on Tuesday recommended a dividend of ₹2.40 per fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each (24 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

In addition, Ganesh Housing has posted its earning results for the fourth quarter and financial year (FY) ended March 31.

Net profit for the quarter ended March FY23 rose to ₹3,942.38 lakh from ₹2,515.69 lakh a year ago . The company’s year-on-year net profit in FY23 jumped 44 per cent to ₹10,215.36 lakh from ₹7,055.33 lakh in FY22.

Ganesh Housing reported a total income of ₹18,300.54 lakh in Q4FY3 from ₹6,737.83 lakh in the year-ago period. The total income for FY23 saw a 61 per cent rise to ₹62,082.09 lakh from ₹38,486.05 lakh in FY22.

Ganesh Housing has projects in and around Ahmedabad.