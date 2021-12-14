Home interiors firm Design Cafe launches experience centre in Chennai

Bengaluru-based Design Cafe, a home interiors’ solutions company, has launched its first experience centre at Anna Salai in Chennai. This is part of the company's ambitious ten-city expansion strategy.

Spread over 3,500 sq ft, the store offers customers the opportunity to personalise and visualise their home interiors from world-class materials, accessories, finishes, and styles, offering them 30,000+ design possibilities. As part of the launch, the experience centre is currently offering a special 30-day delivery promise exclusively for Chennai customers, says a release.

Using 3D technology, Design Cafe gives its customers a complete 360-degree experience of what their dream home will ultimately look like before they go ahead and sign off their designs to go to production. Having designed and built 5,000 homes across the country, Design Cafe aims to bring premium design and quality to the average middle-class Indian home buyer.

Gita Ramanan, co-founder of Design Cafe, said, “We plan on investing heavily in our new centres over the next 18 months given the latest round of funding. The Chennai experience centre is the first one to come up, it was ready in just 2 months. We have invested over ₹1.5 crore in this experience centre because we strongly believe in this market.”

Design Cafe has raised a total of Rs 166 crore in its latest round of funding. The round was led by existing investors WestBridge Capital, and Sixth Sense Ventures. The funding, which includes ₹50 crore raised earlier as an extension of its Series B round, will be used for new city expansion. Early investor Fireside Ventures also participated in this round along with a few family offices, the releases said.