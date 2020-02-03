Honeyy Group to launch new project in Hyderabad

Real estate company Honeyy group is on expansion mode setting up new projects including one at Hyderabad.

With over 3,000 happy customers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and karnataka, the company is planning to execute 14 projects.

Obul Reddy Mukka, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “Honeyy Group has always aimed to be the one stop destination for all the real estate property needs and offering end-to-end services while facilitating bank loans. The Group is set to launch new project in Hyderabad this month and also planning to start new projects in Rajahmundry and Kakinada over the next three months.”