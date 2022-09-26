Infopark Cherthala offers 6 months rent-free period for new firms

Infopark Cherthala has announced a rent-free period for IT/ITES companies who are in search of office spaces in the Special Economic Zone. It will apply to new companies that begin their operations from Infopark Cherthala on or before March 31, 2023.

The offer allows companies to take advantage of offices with the same facilities and standards as those in Infopark’s main hub in Kochi. Infopark has also arranged traveling services for IT professionals commuting from nearby towns, such as Vytilla and Alappuzha, at reasonable prices.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure is surrounded by Alappuzha’s tourist attractions.

Infopark Cherthala said they are receiving enquiries from companies about the office facilities available in the Chaithanya building. Here, companies can lease plug-and-play spaces for ₹44.68 per sq ft (including ₹5/sq ft for operation and maintenance), and warm shell spaces for ₹26 per sq ft (including ₹5/sq ft for operation and maintenance).

At present, around 400 IT professionals and 20 companies are operating from the Chaithanya building, including major players like Techgentsia Software Technologies, Claysys Technologies, Zellis HR India and Voyager IT Solutions.