Investors Clinic plans to upgrade technology to boost revenue

Faced with competition from tech-based realty brokerage firms, Investors Clinic is investing ₹ 50 crore to upgrade its technology that will help in completing transactions faster and earn more revenue.

Among the organised real estate brokerage houses, Noida-based Investors Clinic is a leading player and competes with the likes of Anarock, PropTiger, Square Yards, Quikr, 360 Realtors and Wealth Clinic.

The company reported ₹ 225 crore revenue during the last fiscal and helped builders in selling 12,000 units.

“Technology is playing an important role in buy-sale of properties. We are adopting technology driven real-estate model with tools like artificial intelligence and machine learnings.

“We are investing about ₹ 50 crore on bringing this technological transformation in the company which will empower our 1,500 sales employees and boost revenue,” Investors Clinic Director Sunny Katyal told PTI.

A mobile app has been launched to provide real time inventory information as well as all details related to real estate projects being marketed by our sales team, Katyal said.

Lead management will be done through machine learning for faster transactions, he said, adding that it is also strengthening the customer relationship management (CRM) to address buyers grievances quickly.

Katyal expected the company’s revenue to grow further with the adoption of the latest real estate technology and tools.