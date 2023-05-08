IRB InvIT Fund’s profit grew 54 per cent to ₹210.15 crore in H1 FY23 against ₹136.17 crore during the same period in FY22, said the company in a regulatory filing on Monday.

IRB InvIT’s profit jumped 13.63 per cent to ₹401.14 crore in FY23 compared to ₹353 crore reported during FY22.

The company’s total income grew 18.5 per cent in H1 FY23 to ₹318 crore against ₹268.37 crore during the same period in previous fiscal.

Similarly, its total income stood at ₹577 crore in FY23 against ₹547.68 crore in FY22.

IRB InvIT’s board has fixed May 12 as the record date for the purpose of distribution of ₹2 per unit for FY23.

“May 12, 2023 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of payment of this distribution and it will be paid / dispatched to the eligible Unitholders on or before May 22, 2023,” the company said in the regulatory filing.