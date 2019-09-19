Real Estate

ITC Green centre in Guntur gets LEED Platinum rating

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

ITC Green Centre in Guntur, the recently constructed Divisional Head Quarters of ITC’s Agri Business was conferred the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council. This is ITCs 1st such unit in Guntur and 25th in ITC.

ITC Green Centre at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh is the 25th ITC building to be accredited with the highest LEED rating. LEED certified buildings are better for the environment, are energy and water-efficient and are healthier and safer for the occupants.

