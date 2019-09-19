ITC Green centre in Guntur gets LEED Platinum rating

ITC Green Centre in Guntur, the recently constructed Divisional Head Quarters of ITC’s Agri Business was conferred the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council. This is ITCs 1st such unit in Guntur and 25th in ITC.

