Kochi to host Credai state conference on Mar 6 & 7

The two-day conference StateCon, 2020 will be inaugurated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday. Credai national president, Sathish Magar will be the Guest of Honour.

Credai Kerala chairman, KrishnaKumar; Secretary General, MV Antony; Conference Chairman Haseeb Ahammed; Credai South India Vice President Nagaraj Reddy; and Anarock Group Chairman, Anuj Puri will participate.

The theme of the fifth edition of the conference will be “Nurturing Ambitions Reviving Hopes’.

Anarock Group, a real estate service company is associating with Credai Kerala as the Knowledge Partner for the StateCon 2020. Anarock will be unveiling a white paper on Kerala's real estate scenario at the conference.

The conference will have sessions related to RERA, affordable luxury housing, financing, CRZ, online and offline marketing and rise of alternatives in realty sector.

Over 300 representatives from five city chapters - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Palakkad - will attend the conference. Besides, 100 delegates from related fields including architects, structural consultants, practising engineers, MEP, consultants, contracting companies and trade bodies will also attend.