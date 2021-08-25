Mahindra Lifespace launches its home project Happinest at Mahindra City

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of Mahindra Group, has announced that its residential project Mahindra Happinest at Mahindra World City near Chennai has secured more than 125 bookings within 11 days of the launch.
Mahindra Happinest spans 3.71 acres and comprises 348 apartments (1 BHK and 1.5 BHK) in Phase 1, ranging in carpet area from 34.12 sq m (367 sq ft) to 37.6 sq m (405 sq ft), and the starting price will be ₹20.45 lakh (all-inclusive), according to a statement.
The project includes multiple features and amenities that are first of their kind in the category and the micro-market – it is pre-certified IGBC ‘Platinum’ and includes a vehicle-free, 20,000 sq ft central podium; towers spaced 80 meters apart; and an outdoor calisthenics gym.
Moreover, all homebuyers in Mahindra Happinest stand to benefit from a Multiplier Rebate Plan (‘MRP’) that offers additional price benefits on early bookings. The project will be developed in two phases and handovers for the first phase are planned for early 2025. “The resounding success of Mahindra Happinest validates the latent demand for well-connected, future-ready homes that can transform quality of life through access to a thriving community; and best-in-category features and amenities that promote user health, well-being, and prosperity,” said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Sales & Service Officer, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd.
Also read: Mahindra Lifespace Developers signs pact for new project in Kalyan
Mahindra Happinest has been designed with a focus on open spaces, resident privacy, and natural ventilation and lighting. The project comprises two L-shaped towers and includes a balcony and French windows in each apartment to maximise the expansive views. Interior spaces within the ‘Plug & Play’ apartments at Mahindra Happinest have been designed for flexibility of use, keeping in mind new age lifestyle trends, and can be converted into work-from-home zones or study spaces as required.
Mahindra Happinest is the sixth residential project within MWC Chennai, which is already home to more than 2,500 families living across multi-format homes within the integrated city.
