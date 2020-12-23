Maruti completes housing project for its employees in Dharuhera

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has completed a township of affordable modern eco-friendly houses for its employees in Dharuhera and handed over the first batch of houses to its employees.

The remaining apartments out of a total of 360 are expected to be ready in a staggered manner.

The company had launched its first housing project in 1989 at Chakkarpur, Gurugram and its second in 1994 at Bhondsi, Gurugram. This is the third project in Dharuhera called Maruti Suzuki Enclave and the company is already exploring more housing projects based on employee needs, it said.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said: “All the eligible employees who opted for this location will be soon entering their new homes. With the launch of Maruti Suzuki Enclave housing project, we wish to convey our sense of partnership and gratitude to our employees and their families.”

The company has facilitated employees by way of bulk negotiation for land and building, coordination with Haryana government for approvals, and monitoring the quality and execution through a professional agency. The company has supported financially and facilitated soft loans. The employees have also availed of the benefits under the government schemes Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana, he said.

Maruti Suzuki Enclave hosts gardens, LED street lights, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant (STP), among others.